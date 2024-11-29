Chekumuki science festival held on a grand note

Mulugu: The Chekumuki Science Festival organised under the auspices of the Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Mulugu District, was held grandly on Thursday at the district headquarters.

JVV State Secretary Konda Chenchaiah participated as the chief guest, and Mulugu District Honorary President Kalakotla Naresh Reddy inaugurated the event. Students from all mandals across the district enthusiastically participated.

In his address, Chenchaiah emphasized that programmes like these, conducted by Jana Vignana Vedika, aim to foster scientific temper among students. Various rounds of the Chekumuki Talent Test were held, and winners were selected to compete at the state level.

The following schools qualified for the state-level Chekumuki Science Talent Test, which will be held in Adilabad: ZPHS

Pasra Nagaram in the ZPHS category; St. Mary’s School Pasra in the private schools category; MJP Residential School, Venkatapur (Mulugu) in the residential schools category; and ZPHS Nallagunta in the Telugu medium category.

Dr Varaprasad later distributed prizes to the winners. Addressing the gathering, he stressed the importance of students developing scientific awareness.