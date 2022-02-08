  • Menu
Cheruvugattu Shiva temple Brahmotsavams begin today

Cheruvugattu Lord Shiva temple
Highlights

Historical Cheruvugattu Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara temple is all set for annual Brahmotsavams to be started from February 8

Six days of temple festivities begins with Vigneshwara pooja on Day 1 and ends with Gajavahana Seva procession of Amma and Swamy on the final day.

As a part of Brahmotsavams, celestial wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvathi will be held as visual feast on February 9 and spine chilling event Agni Gundalu will be held on February 10.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil , ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy and local Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah will take part in inaugural pooja of annual Brahmotsavams of Cheruvugattu temple

Temple in-charge official Mahender, Temple chairman Mekala Aruna Raji Reddy informed that temple festivities will be carried out as per Covid-19 protocols.

