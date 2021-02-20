Cheruvugattu temple Brahmotsavams commenced

Narketpally (Nalgonda):Famous Cheruvugattu temple Brahmotsavams started on a grand manner here on Friday, in which State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidya Sagar and ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy participated. They had darshan of Lord Shiva and offered special prayers.

Later speaking to the media, Gutha Sukender Reddy and Banda Narender Reddy said the temple has great historic background and assured that they would bring the importance of the temple to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to get necessary funds sanctioned to develop the temple.

Legislative Council Chairman Sukender Reddy assured to provide funds for the construction of second ghat road to Cheruvugattu hillock and advised the endowment officials to focus on the facilities to be provided to devotees during Brahmotsavams.

Temple chairman Mekala Aruna Raji Reddy, MPP Sudireddy Narender Reddy, former MPP Regatte Mallikarjun Reddy, temple EO Mahendra Kumar, Sarpanch Balakrishna, MPTC Mekala Raji Reddy, MPDO Sambasiva Rao, temple council members and devotees in large numbers participated in the celebrations.