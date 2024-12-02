Live
Just In
Chervugattu temple teems with devotees
The Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Chervugattu village in Narketpally mandal in the district was packed with devotees on Sunday.
Narketpally (Nalgonda): The Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Chervugattu village in Narketpally mandal in the district was packed with devotees on Sunday. It being the last day of the Kartika month and Amavasya (New Moon), devotees from various regions arrived at the temple early in the morning to perform special poojas and abhishekam. Women lit Kartika deepams (lamps), adding to the spiritual atmosphere.
Devotees began arriving at the temple in the evening to stay overnight and observe the Amavasya night rituals. The temple’s chief priests, Pothulapati Ramalingeswara Sharma, Satish Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Sreekanth Sharma and Nagayya, performed Laksha Pushparchana (offering of 1,00,000 flowers) and other special poojas accompanied by Vedic chants. EO Naveen Kumar supervised the arrangements. Devotees faced difficulties due to traffic jams on the hilltop and ghat roads.