Chicken price may go up as farmers continue to protest

Hyderabad: Taking their protest, a step ahead against the alleged monopoly of the hatcheries, poultry farm labourers from different State districts gathered once again on Wednesday to discuss strategies aimed at resolving their issues.

Around 800 poultry farm labourers, along with leaders, held a meeting at Dharmasagar village in Warangal district in the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari.

The farmers were seen venting their ire against their 'exploitation' for years despite toiling hard to keep the poultry industry going despite hard knocks. "Only after the issue became unbearable for us we decided to protest; we are in lockdown since May; we have stopped rearing chicks," they pointed out.

Explaining that over three lakh labour families who solely depend on the poultry industry in the State, they stated that they are at receiving end due to 'monopoly' and 'exploitation' by the hatcheries.

Sudhakar Rao Machha, president, Telangana Integration Poultry Farmers Association, said, "poultry farmers are observing lockdown since May demanding increased maintenance charges as they toil hard for almost 65 days to rear chickens without a suitable return." Despite knowing that poultry farmers are getting a meagre share of benefit among all the three stakeholders of the industry--hatcheries, traders and retailers--he said, the exploitation of labourers continues to break their will to survive in the industry. The grief-stricken poultry farmers who were on strike sinc May, apprised Srihari their issues and their exploitation for years. Addressing them Srihari assured that he will take the issue to the government and try for an amicable settlement. Leaders from the Telangana Integration Poultry Farmers' Association (TIPFA) such as Ratnakar Reddy (Warangal), Poppu Raji Reddy (Siddipet), CH Srinivas Reddy (Kamareddy), Madhusudhan Reddy (Nizamabad) and Chandrashekher Reddy (Mahbubnagar) attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, poultry experts are hinting at a possible shortage of chicken in markets in days to come given the mood of the protesting farmers and possible steep increase in prices. "Already the prices of chicken in markets have skyrocketed; it is being sold at Rs 280-300 a kg. If the lockdown continues, the prices may go up beyond the reach of common people; it may lead to food chaos," said Rajeshwar Reddy, vice-president, Telangana Integration Poultry Farmers' Association.