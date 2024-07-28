  • Menu
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced ₹309 crores for the development of Kalwakurthy constituency

NagarKurnool :

- ₹22 crores for a 50-bed Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) in Kalwakurthy.

- ₹10 crores for a Skill Development Center in Amangal.

- ₹163 crores for the construction of four R&B roads.

- ₹5 crores for the construction of an R&B guest house in Kalwakurthy town.

- ₹78 crores for panchayat roads.

- ₹15 crores for the construction of five high-level bridges.

- ₹8.3 crores for the provision of basic amenities in government schools in Madgula mandal.

- ₹7.75 crores for underground drainage works in Madgula mandal headquarters.

