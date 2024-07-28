Live
- Ladia Lab grown Diamonds inaugurated by Samyuktha Menon & Ex MP Madhu Yaskhi in Panjugutta
- CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Kalwakurthy
- Miss Universe AP 1st runner up Vani Videha Inaugurates Handloom India Expo
- Death toll from stampede in Congo's capital rises to nine
- ‘Conflict’ with Centre won’t resolve K’taka issues: Kumaraswamy
- Women's Asia Cup final: Samarawickrama, Athapaththu help Sri Lanka beat India to clinch maiden title
- Malaysia submits application for BRICS membership: PM Anwar
- Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal crashes out in opening round after defeat against Corentin Moutet
- Kashmir Valley reels under unprecedented heatwave; Srinagar records 36.2 degrees C
- BRSV District Coordinator Pallayya Urges Professor Hara Gopal to Speak Up for the Unemployed
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced ₹309 crores for the development of Kalwakurthy constituency
Highlights
NagarKurnool :
- ₹22 crores for a 50-bed Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) in Kalwakurthy.
- ₹10 crores for a Skill Development Center in Amangal.
- ₹163 crores for the construction of four R&B roads.
- ₹5 crores for the construction of an R&B guest house in Kalwakurthy town.
- ₹78 crores for panchayat roads.
- ₹15 crores for the construction of five high-level bridges.
- ₹8.3 crores for the provision of basic amenities in government schools in Madgula mandal.
- ₹7.75 crores for underground drainage works in Madgula mandal headquarters.
