Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends 10th Day Ritual of Late Krishna Reddy

Devarakadra: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid his respects at the 10th-day memorial ceremony of the late Krishna Reddy, father of Devarakadra MLA Madhusudan Reddy. The event, held in Devarakadra, was attended by family members, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to honor the memory of Krishna Reddy.



Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy participates in Tenth Day Ceremony of father of Sri.Madhusudan Reddy MLA Devarkadra https://t.co/SBmMknonbJ — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 15, 2024

Chief Minister Reddy offered his condolences and expressed his deep respect for the contributions and legacy of the late Krishna Reddy. His presence at the memorial was a significant gesture of support for MLA Madhusudan Reddy and his family during this period of mourning.

The ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes and prayers, reflecting the impact Krishna Reddy had on his community and the respect he garnered throughout his life.



