- Two new Vande Bharat trains start rolling in Odisha
- Nagpur-Secunderabad, Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Monday
- CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend Onam greetings to Malayalees
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends 10th Day Ritual of Late Krishna Reddy
- Teaser of Mahisha Unveiled by Renowned Director Konda Vijay Kumar
- Minister Narayana inspects flood relief efforts in Kandrika, warns action against misinformation
- Engineer Rashid, ex-Jamaat members are RSS allies, says Farooq Abdullah
- Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton and Ocon to start from pit lane, Norris up to 15th
- India, key nations to cooperate in mutually beneficial areas in agriculture
- Kerala celebrates Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour
Highlights
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid his respects at the 10th-day memorial ceremony of the late Krishna Reddy, father of Devarakadra MLA Madhusudan Reddy.
Devarakadra: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid his respects at the 10th-day memorial ceremony of the late Krishna Reddy, father of Devarakadra MLA Madhusudan Reddy. The event, held in Devarakadra, was attended by family members, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to honor the memory of Krishna Reddy.
Chief Minister Reddy offered his condolences and expressed his deep respect for the contributions and legacy of the late Krishna Reddy. His presence at the memorial was a significant gesture of support for MLA Madhusudan Reddy and his family during this period of mourning.
The ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes and prayers, reflecting the impact Krishna Reddy had on his community and the respect he garnered throughout his life.
