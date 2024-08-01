Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Effigy Burnt in Gadwal

Gadwal: Today, in Gadwal, a large-scale protest was held where an effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was burnt. This protest was in response to the derogatory remarks made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly yesterday against former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other female MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka's remarks were also criticized.

Participating in the event, BRSstate leader Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, former ZPTC of Gattu, Boss Shyamala, and district leader Bas Hanumanthu Naidu, spoke out against the Chief Minister's inappropriate comments. They stated that such remarks were disrespectful to all women and demanded that the Chief Minister immediately retract his statements and apologize to Sabitha Indra Reddy and the other female MLAs.

Other BRS leaders, including Penchikalapadu Basavaraj, Munesh, Tawer Maqbool, Baligera Gopal, Muni, Tappetla Marusu Thimmappa, Gattu MPTC S. Ramu, minority leader Hussain, student leader Tirumalesh Naidu, BRS Venkatesh, Kangaru Thimmappa, Anwar, Ellam Doddi Gopi, Balgera Yesanna, Maj Ansar, and several female leaders, participated in the protest.