Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Japan tour concludes today

The official visit of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Japan is set to conclude today. On the final day of his tour, the Chief Minister and his delegation will visit Hiroshima.

As part of the day’s itinerary, CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, where he will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, honouring the message of peace and non-violence.

The Chief Minister is also expected to hold meetings with the Vice Governor of Hiroshima and the Chairman of the Hiroshima Assembly. These discussions are likely to focus on potential areas of collaboration between Telangana and the Hiroshima region.

In addition, the delegation will visit the Hiroshima Institute of Technology and the Mazda Motors factory, exploring avenues for educational and industrial partnerships.

Following these engagements, the Chief Minister and his team will begin their return journey to Hyderabad, where they are expected to arrive tomorrow morning.