Chief Secretary hold teleconference with District Collectors on reopening of schools

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, DMHOs and DPOs today to review the opening of schools.

The Chief Secretary has reviewed the details of students' attendance and vaccination of teachers. Chief Secretary instructed the collectors and district officials to ensure 100% vaccination of the teaching and non-teaching of the government and private schools. The Collectors and district officials also to ensure vaccination of the school bus drivers, mid-day meal staff, cleaning staff and others (adults) who are associated with the schools.

Somesh Kumar instructed that every school place a banner stating all the teaching and non-teaching staff are completely vaccinated and the school is following Covid appropriate behavior. Chief Secretary instructed Collectors to ensure all schools to follow the Covid appropriate behavior and proper hygiene measures to be followed by schools. Cleaning of the schools to take place daily. Chief Secretary instructed that if any student/teacher/school worker found with any of the Covid symptoms, the person to be taken to the nearest hospitals/PHC immediately and to get Covid testing. In case any school is found with Covid positive cases, proper isolation measures to be taken up.

He directed that strict and proper precautions must be taken during the midday meal programme. RBSK vehicles to be used for vaccinating the leftover teaching staff/adults who are associated with the schools.

Special Chief Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar, Secretary Education Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary Health Rizvi, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner PR&RD Raghunandan Rao, Secretary Intermediate Board Omar Jaleel, CDMA Sathyanarayana, Director School Education Devasena, Director Public Health Srinivas Rao, and other officials attended.