Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Republic Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the conduct of Republic Day Celebrations at Public Gardens on January 26th in a befitting manner.

The Chief Secretary held a Co-ordination meeting with the officials of various departments at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

Somesh Kumar said proper arrangements to be made in a coordinated way with more care. Necessary arrangements are made for Security, Traffic Management, barricading etc.

Special Chief Secretary to Govt. (GAD) Adhar Sinha, DGP Mahender Reddy, Commissioner I&PR Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.