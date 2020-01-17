Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Republic Day celebrations
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the conduct of Republic Day Celebrations at Public Gardens on January 26th in a befitting manner.
The Chief Secretary held a Co-ordination meeting with the officials of various departments at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.
Somesh Kumar said proper arrangements to be made in a coordinated way with more care. Necessary arrangements are made for Security, Traffic Management, barricading etc.
Special Chief Secretary to Govt. (GAD) Adhar Sinha, DGP Mahender Reddy, Commissioner I&PR Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.
