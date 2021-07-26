Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviews strengthening of medical infrastructure

Adarshnagar: As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan here, on Saturday with officials and reviewed the strengthening of medical infrastructure.

Health officials briefed the CS about the measures taken in this regard. Installation of PSA oxygen generation plants, making all beds in government hospitals in to oxygen beds, ramping up of additional storage capacity of liquid medical oxygen, increasing pediatric oxygen and ICU beds and strengthening/ upgrading district hospitals were discussed during the meeting, a release said.

The CS directed the officials to expedite filling of vacant posts, ensure adequate stocks of medicines, diagnostic equipment biomedical equipment, testing kits and other essentials.

Kumar also enquired about the progress in respect of the seven new medical colleges which were recently sanctioned by the government.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE and C, S A M Rizvi, Secretary, Health, Rahul Bojja, Secretary, Disaster Management, Ronald Rose, Special Secretary, Finance, Sheshadri, CIG, G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, D Ramesh Reddy, DME, Chandra Shekar Reddy, MD, TSMIDC, Narasimha Reddy, MD, TSIIC, Gangadhar, OSD to CM, Ganapathi Reddy, ENC, R&B and other officials attended.