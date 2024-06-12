Child labor under the age of 14 is a crime

Nagarkurnool: An awareness program was organized on the occasion of the World Anti-Child Labor Day at the local Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) Nagar Kurnool under the auspices of the District Legal Service Organization, Nagar Kurnool as per the orders of Telangana State Legal Service Authority. Nagar Kurnool District Legal Service Authority Secretary G Sabitha was present as the Chief Guest for this program. Later she said that no physical work should be done with children till they reach 14 years of age, if they do that they deserve punishment according to the law.

She said that if children study, they will have a good golden future and reach higher heights. It is suggested that all boys and girls between 6 to 14 years should be enrolled in school.

She said that the students studying in the school should listen carefully to the lessons given by the teacher. It is suggested that there will be knowledge and understanding. All boys and girls are requested to use cell phones in a way that is useful for their studies. In the society, the children who are away from education are forced to work and are subjected to violence, so every child should be included in the school and trained in a way that is needed by the society. She said that the system of child labor will be destroyed only through education. Headmaster Latha, advocates Madhusudan Rao, Satyanarayana, Shyam Prasad Rao, Ramachander, Sriram Arya, Pawan Sai, teacher team, students, court staff and others participated in this program.