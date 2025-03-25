Child marriages should be stopped, MR Sunitha District Judge

Wanaparthy: Marrying girls at an early age causes physical and mental problems, said District Chief Judge MR Sunitha. On Tuesday, an awareness seminar on laws was organized for handloom workers under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority at the Amarachinta Mandal Center of Wanaparthy district.

She attended the seminar as the chief guest and said that there are many benefits and happiness in a joint family, so husbands and wives should not be separated due to minor quarrels. Although the main purpose of the program was to explain the laws, the Child Marriage Act, Child Labor Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and Cyber ​​Crimes were explained. Similarly, District Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority V Rajani, who participated in the program, spoke about how the organization organizes meetings and educates the public and students about the laws.

He informed that for legal advice, the toll-free number 15100 can be contacted. Senior Civil Judge K Kavitha, Junior Civil Judge Y Janaki, Rural Development Organization President Chinnamma Thomas and others participated in the program.