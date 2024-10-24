Chilkur Priest visits Muthyalamma temple

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple chief priest CS Rangarajan on Wednesday visited Muthyalamma temple with a few followers and chanted Aditya Hrudayam and Narasimha Stotras, praying for divine strength to tackle such incidents.

The Chilkur head priest condemned the recent attack on the Muthyalamma Temple, labelling it an unfortunate and unsettling incident.

“There is a need to amend IPC 295 to make it more stringent and should include the death penalty or life imprisonment as punishment for such sacrilegious crimes. A similar amendment has been done in Punjab, which witnessed a spate of disrespect to the holy Guru Granth Sahib of the Sikhs. IPC 295AA amendment has brought such activity to nil. Hence, this action will be a deterrent to any person with similar intent,” the chief priest said.

The Chilkur priest expressed his concern over the violence against the sacred site, emphasising that such actions driven by emotion and unrest are unacceptable.

“The attack on the Muthyalamma Temple is disturbing. I urge the people of Telangana to stay alert and vigilant against such incidents. Quick arrests by the police would send a strong message that no one is above the law.”