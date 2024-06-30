Chinnareddy lauds efforts of ZP members for dist devpt

Wanaparthy : Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission Dr G Chinnareddy commended the efforts of the elected members of the local bodies from the district, who were elected in 2019, for their significant contributions to the development of Wanaparthy.

On Saturday morning, he, along with District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, attended the last full member meeting at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) meeting hall as chief guests.

“After the establishment of the district, the first Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency has led Wanaparthy on the path of development,” praised Chinnareddy.

He stated that smaller districts were created for administrative convenience and swift development. “Wanaparthy was formed as part of this in 2016,” he said, assuring that the remaining development tasks will be supported to transform the district into a model one in the State. He also mentioned that the government prioritises education, healthcare, and agriculture. Expressing his gratitude, ZP Chairperson R Loknath Reddy thanked the members for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Chairperson. He mentioned that he made efforts to lead the district on the path of development with the cooperation of the executive committee members and district officials, for which he thanked them. “As the Chairman, I toured villages from 7 in the morning to understand and resolve issues,” he said.

Loknath Reddy emphasised the need to utilise the immense resources of Wanaparthy district and work together, transcending party lines, with the cooperation of Central and State governments to make it the top district in the State.

The term of the first ZP executive committee ends on July 4. In this regard, best wishes were extended to all the members.

