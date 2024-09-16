Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Donates Rs.1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi has generously contributed ₹50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid flood victims. The donation was presented to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Chiranjeevi's Jubilee Hills residence.

In addition to his own donation, Chiranjeevi also provided another ₹50 lakhs on behalf of his son, Ram Charan. This brings the total contribution from the Chiranjeevi family to ₹100 lakhs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chiranjeevi for his significant contribution and support in the relief efforts. Minister Sitaakka was also present during the donation ceremony, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in assisting those affected by the floods.