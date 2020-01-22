Choppadandi stands to become best municipality is TS: MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar

Choppadandi: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar campaigned for the TS candidaes in his constituency along with the party nominated candidates. During the campaign he promised that the party going to do some developments if people help TRS win in the elections.



Ravi Shankar mentioned several development works done by him incluuding road divider from Jansi Vidyalayam to Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalayam road, central lighting system, Mini stadium, open gym, CC roads and sewer drains, well-equipped hospital with extra beds for the patients. Will also organise job melas for the unemployed youth, and will also make sure that the Mission Bhageeratha water reach each and every household, he added.

How many beneficiaries Choppadandi constituency are getting benefits of the government schemes every year?

MLA: As of now 1315 farmers have been benefited with the Rythu Bandhu scheme, 4 farmer families gained financial assistance with Rythu Bheema scheme, 2173 beneficiaries of Aasara pension have been recorded, 249 families got aid under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

HANS: Have any funds sanctioned and released to develop the municipality until now?

Out of Rs 25 crore sanctioned, Rs 5crore have already been released to develop the municipality by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KTR.

By Tirunagari Venkateswara Swamy