Choreographer Jani master’s Police Custody Ends on Second Day

Hyderabad: The second day of choreographer Jani master’s police custody concluded, with authorities questioning him regarding allegations of sexual assault. Police interrogated Jani master about incidents that allegedly took place during outdoor shoots, focusing on the claims of sexual misconduct.

Sources indicate that the interrogation will continue, with police set to question him again tomorrow to gather further details about the allegations.

Jani master's wife, Ayesha, reportedly visited him at the police station during the custody period. The investigation remains ongoing, with more updates expected as authorities delve deeper into the case.