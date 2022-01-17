Choutuppal: Five perish in three mishaps on NH-65

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Five persons died and six others injured in three accidents that took place in a gap of few hours at two different places on the NH-65 in Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Choutuppal CI Srinivas informed that on Sunday morning, two persons died on the spot and five others received injuries when the Innova in which they were travelling was hit by an RTC Garuda bus as the former was negotiating a U-turn at Darmojiguda in Choutuppal mandal.

Police identified the deceased as Chandu (35) of Jawahar Nagar and Sai Pruthvi Raj (23) of Asif Nagar of Hyderabad. Five passengers of RTC bus got injured in the incident.

The previous evening, a car and bike collision took place near Divis Lab in Lingojigudem. A man died on the spot and his son was injured badly. Within two hours of the incident, another incident took place at the same spot.

Two people died on the spot as their bike hit a tipper from behind. The deceased were said to be workers of a private industry located at Veliminedu in Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district.

All the bodies from the incidents were shifted to the government hospital in Choutuppal for postmortem.