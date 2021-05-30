Choutuppal: Isolation wards set up at Amma Nana orphanage

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Corona has been throwing its paw on orphanages and homes for elders in erstwhile Nalgonda.

As many as 79 of 386 orphans of Amma Nana Anada Ashramam in Choutuppal are suffering from Covid-19. Upon knowing the information, The District Collector Ramachandran directed the District Medical and Health department to set up an isolation center in the orphanage and carry out the treatment.

Women, child, disabled and senior citizens department District Welfare Officer K V Krishna Veni speaking to The Hans India informed that separate isolation centers for men and women were established on the premises of the orphanage.

Healthy diet including eggs, Ragi Java has been provided to victims to improve their immunity, at the same time, masks, sanitizers, medicines worth Rs 50,000 were provided to them.

District Collector Anitha Ramchandran, Department Principal Secretary Divya Devaraj , Director Shailaja are enquiring about the status of corona patients.

Meanwhile, DMHO Sambasiva Rao and Choutuppal RDO Suraj Kumar have been supervising the treatment of the victims time to time and providing necessary facilities to them.