CITD to boost industrial sector in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The State and Central governments are striving hard to develop industrial sector in various regions across the State. There are a total of 1,388 small and medium scale industries in Karimnagar district. Out of which. 250 are granite and cutting industries, 150 are rice mills, 62 are seed industries, 800 are power loon industries and 188 are other small-scale industries.

With an intention to provide more job opportunities to unemployed youth by giving training in skill development, so that they could establish small, medium and large scale industries in the district, former MP B Vinod Kumar took initiation for sanctioning Central Institute of Tool Design Extension Centre (CITD) to the district.

The Central government also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the purpose. The funds will be utilised for purchasing machines and equipment required for giving training. For the construction of separate buildings for CITD, the State government had released Rs 95 lakh from Internal Industrial Promotion Funds in the first phase and allotted 1.5 acres land on the premises of Satavahana University.

CITD main centre is situated in Balanagar of Hyderabad. The CITD centre, which is going to be established in Karimnagar district, is an extension centre of the main centre in Hyderabad. The State government also sent a proposal for the establishment of CITD extension centre in Warangal district. But funds were released only for CITD extension centre in Karimnagar district. There are 10 government engineering colleges, six polytechnic colleges, four ITI colleges in the united Karimnagar district, from which 5,000 to 6,000 students come out every year.

For all these students, CITD is going to be very useful. For engineering, automobile and MSME industries, training will be given in new design, different kinds of products, new machinery and their functioning and about the changes that occurred in science and technology along with coaching in advanced technology.

District Industrial Centre General Manager Naveen Kumar said that CITD will give training to youth for finding out new inventions and to create self-employment opportunities. The youth can learn functioning of various kinds of machines present across the world and know about new technology.

The construction works will start as early as possible. The construction works were handed over to the TSICC in 1.5 acres at Satavahana University premises. The building will be handed over to CITD, after its construction is completed, Naveen Kumar informed.