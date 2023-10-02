Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park

Durgam Cheruvu Park, nestled in the heart of Hyderabad city, is a hidden gem that has long captured the hearts of its residents. This sprawling oasis features a picturesque lake surrounded by a 3.5-kilometer walking and jogging trail.

Above this serene lake, an iconic cable bridge gracefully spans the water, connecting the two sides of the city's soul. On one side, visitors are treated to the striking beauty of natural rock formations and lush vegetation, while on the other, modern office buildings and residential complexes rise, reflecting the city's dynamic essence.

Durgam Cheruvu with its multiple entrances, has become an invaluable resource for the people of Hyderabad. Additionally, the park features a hill with a set of stairs, providing trekkers and joggers an excellent opportunity for hill training, further enhancing its appeal.

The Telangana Government deserves praise for its diligent efforts in maintaining this park. But what then there is one major issue which the administration needs to consider. Durgam Cheruvu park is closed for walking and jogging by at 9 am. This area is close to IT Hub and the limited hours for walking and jogging is causing immense discomfort to the fitness freak techies who want to rely on this serene instead of walking or jogging on roads which are not safe in a city where even footpaths are non existent. The techies have to work late into the night and it is a challenging task for them to wake up early and complete their walking or jogging by 9 am.

The global city needs to adopt policies and practices that reflect the aspirations of the people. This section of the society have been demanding that the timings be further extended so that they can make use of the park.

It's time for authorities to reconsider their approach and offer extended hours, providing citizens the opportunity to exercise. If extended the societal benefit would be immense.

To facilitate this change while ensuring the park's sustainability and maintenance, Durgam Cheruvu Park authorities could consider introducing a yearly pass system for walkers and joggers and charge a nominal fee as is being done in KBR Park.

It's time to recognize the true value of this natural paradise and grant it the extended hours it deserves.