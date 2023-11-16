Citizens’ group rolls out videos, audios on voter awareness, education

Hyderabad: With a fortnight left for the Assembly elections, to create awareness and motivate voters on humanitarian grounds, a few ‘aware’ citizens have created voting awareness using videos and audios to encourage voting, specially by first-timers.

One among the citizens is Additional Director of School Education, Telangana G Ramesh who has composed a song on voter awareness. Officials of the Election Commission have given the green single to use this audio in various campaigns.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ramesh said “ the audio is for creating awareness among the citizens. Compared to other States, in Telangana, especially in urban areas, polling percentage was very low in 2018 polls (around 50%).

‘To motivate people and make them aware of the importance of voting, I have also sung it. It clearly narrates how voting is each and everyone’s right and that everyone should utilize it and vote the right political party. Also the pictorial representations used in the song are to motivate voters, especially the first-timers.”

According to Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj, an advocate and motivational speaker, “be it the last Assembly election or GHMC polls voter turnout was very low, especially in Hyderabad.

So to motivate the citizens to vote, I have made around 65 videos which have been circulated in YouTube and also various social media platforms. The videos are about how to be aware of crimes during election and also importance of voting. The main aim is that as citizens we are supposed to respect the Constitution and utilise the vote power. Also, if someone is misusing vote one should know what is the punishment. Only right things can happen in society when we vote for the right person.”

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “Voting is every citizen’s right; the polling turnout is very low. This year each and everyone should vote’.

‘We at RWA made a few motivational videos on voting rights and circulated them on social media platforms. Also constituted a few teams who are visiting colonies and making people aware of voting, so that in the upcoming election, they turn out for voting.”