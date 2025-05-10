"CITU Calls for Mass Participation in May 20 Nationwide Strike; Demands Justice for Workers

Gadwal: In a strong show of solidarity and protest, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called upon workers across all sectors to actively participate in the nationwide general strike on May 20. CITU District Secretary V.V. Narasimha, speaking at a municipal workers’ general body meeting held on Saturday in front of the Ieeja Municipal Office, urged laborers to make the strike a grand success.

The meeting was organized to raise awareness about the issues faced by municipal workers and to mobilize support for the upcoming strike. Narasimha demanded that weekly holidays be implemented for municipal workers, who are currently forced to work without any leave.

The general strike, jointly declared by central trade unions, employee federations, farmers’ groups, and agricultural labor organizations, is a protest against the anti-labor policies of the Central BJP government. The major demands include:

Withdrawal of the four new labor codes

Implementation of a minimum wage of Rs. 26,000 per month

Continuation of the 8-hour workday

Legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers

Increase of MGNREGA workdays to 200 per year with Rs. 600 daily wage

Narasimha emphasized the importance of mass participation in the strike to demonstrate the collective strength of workers and to pressurize the government to reverse its anti-worker policies. He stated that the struggle will continue until all anti-labor reforms are rolled back.

A major rally and public meeting will be held at the Ieeja Bus Stand Center on May 20, and workers from all sectors are encouraged to attend and lend their support.

The meeting was chaired by Municipal Union President Mahendra, and saw the participation of several union leaders including Veeresh, Anandu, Naresh, Chittemma, Annamma, Susheela, Rajesh, Shiva, and Maldakallu.