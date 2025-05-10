Live
- Happy Mother's Day 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, and Status for Facebook & WhatsApp
- Pakistan Restores Airspace for All Traffic After Ceasefire Agreement with India
- Five Weapon Systems That Secured India’s Victory in Operation Sindoor
- Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Hours After Agreement with Drone Attacks on Srinagar and Other Cities
- 72nd Miss World Pageant Kicks Off Today in Telangana
- MLA Vijayudu Hands Over Rs. 5 Lakh LOC to Beneficiary in Aiza Town
- Fadnavis inaugurates Maharashtra Cyber's AI chatbot and awareness film
- K'taka BJP MLA slams Congress for accusing him of disrespecting Tricolour
- Aiza Pays Glorious Tribute to Martyred Soldier Murali Naik: A True Hero of the Nation
- Gadwal Mla Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Honors Newly Elected Mahabubnagar Press Club Members
"CITU Calls for Mass Participation in May 20 Nationwide Strike; Demands Justice for Workers
In a strong show of solidarity and protest, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called upon workers across all sectors to actively participate in the nationwide general strike on May 20.
Gadwal: In a strong show of solidarity and protest, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called upon workers across all sectors to actively participate in the nationwide general strike on May 20. CITU District Secretary V.V. Narasimha, speaking at a municipal workers’ general body meeting held on Saturday in front of the Ieeja Municipal Office, urged laborers to make the strike a grand success.
The meeting was organized to raise awareness about the issues faced by municipal workers and to mobilize support for the upcoming strike. Narasimha demanded that weekly holidays be implemented for municipal workers, who are currently forced to work without any leave.
The general strike, jointly declared by central trade unions, employee federations, farmers’ groups, and agricultural labor organizations, is a protest against the anti-labor policies of the Central BJP government. The major demands include:
Withdrawal of the four new labor codes
Implementation of a minimum wage of Rs. 26,000 per month
Continuation of the 8-hour workday
Legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers
Increase of MGNREGA workdays to 200 per year with Rs. 600 daily wage
Narasimha emphasized the importance of mass participation in the strike to demonstrate the collective strength of workers and to pressurize the government to reverse its anti-worker policies. He stated that the struggle will continue until all anti-labor reforms are rolled back.
A major rally and public meeting will be held at the Ieeja Bus Stand Center on May 20, and workers from all sectors are encouraged to attend and lend their support.
The meeting was chaired by Municipal Union President Mahendra, and saw the participation of several union leaders including Veeresh, Anandu, Naresh, Chittemma, Annamma, Susheela, Rajesh, Shiva, and Maldakallu.