City celebrates Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh with devotion
The 358th Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The 358th Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion on Sunday. The major attraction of the concluding celebrations was organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad where a large number of Sikh devotees and others participated in the vishaal deewan (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib (Holy Scripture of Sikhs) at Classic Garden, Balamrai, Secunderabad on Sunday.During the celebration, RagiJathasspoke about the teachings of Sikh Gurus who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.
