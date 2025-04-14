City gears up to ring in New Year festivities across communities

Hyderabad: The city is set to get immersed in New Year festivities over the next three days as the Punjabi community celebrated Baisakhi on Sunday.

Hyderabad wore a festive look on Sunday as the Punjabi community celebrated Baisakhi with pomp and grandeur. Meanwhile, Tamil, Malayalees, Assamese, Odia and Bengalis are gearing up to celebrate their New Year respectively on Monday and Tuesday.

Thousands of people from the Sikh community celebrated the 326th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations, popularly known as Baisakhi festival, at Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet. The celebration began with “Vishaal Deewan” (mass congregation). Later, in the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan (holy procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors of Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and returned back to Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet in the evening.

Guru Granth Sahibji was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with Nishaan Saheban. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani jathas of men, women and youth groups. Panj Pyaras, (five beloved ones) and Sikh youths displayed Gatka exercises with their swords and sharp blunt weapons and other skills by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha.

Similarly, Tamilians in the city will celebrate Puthandu (Tamil New Year), while Malayalees will mark the occasion of Vishu. The Odia community and people from Assam will observe Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti on Monday. Following that, the Bengali community will celebrate Pohela Boishakh on Tuesday.

“Typically, we celebrate at home. On New Year’s Eve, we place fruits, rice, vegetables, gold and silver jewelry, or coins on plates in the pooja room.

A key highlight of the Tamil New Year is the preparation of traditional festive dishes that symbolize the essence of life — sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy. Special dishes like Maanga Pachadi (a mix of raw mango, jaggery, and neem flowers) represent the ups and downs of the year ahead. Families also prepare Veppam Poo Rasam (a neem flower-infused tamarind soup), Payasam (a sweet dessert made with milk, jaggery, or vermicelli), and various types of Vadai to celebrate with divine flavors and shared joy. In the evening, a walk will be organised at the Naga Temple fire, where we will offer our prayers,” said Raj Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Tamil Sangam.

“We celebrated Bohag Bihu for three days, beginning with seeking the blessings of our elders. As a mark of respect, we offer them a gamocha (traditional Assamese towel). In the evening, our celebrations culminate with performing folk dances. No celebration is complete without our delicious delicacies, including a variety of pancakes (Pita),” said Suman Nath, IT Employee.

Similarly various several Bengali communities across the city have planned to organise cultural programmes on Tuesday.