City to see grand finale of Vajrotsavalu celebrations

Hyderabad: The popular events in the city 'Sunday-Funday' at Tank Bund and 'Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam' at historic Charminar will be held this Sunday on a grand scale, marking the conclusion of 'Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu' celebrations. Various band performances, cultural activities, and games will be organised. Artists and musicians are also welcomed to showcase their talent at the events.

After a gap of several weeks, the Sunday-Funday and Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam were revived last week as a part of the Independence Day celebrations and turned out to be a hit event.

According to Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, on August 21, with the conclusion of the State government's 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' celebrations, these events are geared up for the bigger events. Various band performances, cultural activities, and games will be organised this Sunday.

Taking to the social media, Arvind Kumar informed, "August 21 (Sunday), 'Sunday-Funday' at Tank Bund and 'Ek sham Charminar ke Naam' at Charminar to conclude Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu. Come with friends and family for a relaxed enjoyable evening. Artists/musicians welcomed to come and showcase their talent (sic)," tweeted Arvind Kumar.

Meanwhile, as a part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with Telangana State Government is also organising 75 live musical concerts in 75 different GHMC parks in its limits.

These events will be held on August 21 in the Greater Hyderabad limits in the morning from 7 am to 8 am with 75 different artists playing classical instruments like flute, mandolin, mridangam, carnatic guitar, santoor, carnatic keyboard, veena, nadaswaram, shehnai, sitar, and violin.

Arvind Kumar, tweeted, "75 live musical concert programmes including Vandana / morning ragas @ 75 GHMC parks in Hyderabad. One of its kind programme organised by Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with Telangana State government on August 21, Sunday, 7-8 am Do come and be a part," he tweeted.

Programmes will be organised in parks under the greater Hyderabad limits.