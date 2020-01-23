Civic bodies' polling ends on peaceful note

Hyderabad: The Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order Jitender said that barring a few incidents and complaints pertaining to distribution of money at some places, the elections in 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations completed peacefully across the State. Amidst tight security arrangements, the voters irrespective of their age turned up in large numbers since morning hours and stood in long queues to exercise their franchise.



Arguments and counter arguments between the ruling TRS party workers and opposition parties like Congress, BJP and MIM took place on distribution of money to influence the voters. Police immediately rushed to the spot and successfully managed to disperse the crowds and brought the situation under control so that voters can exercise their franchise freely and fairly. Police said except small incidents, the entire polling across the state completed in peaceful manner. Police resorted to lathi-charge in Nizamabad and Nalgonda to disperse the supporters of different political parties and to bring normalcy. Senior police officials monitored the situation in sensitive and hypersensitive areas across the state to prevent any untoward incidents.

Polling went off peacefully in Cyberabad under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits barring some complaints by the leaders and followers of different political parties. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat has visited the Balapur, Badangpet and Almasguda polling stations on Wednesday and reviewed the situation. Mild tension prevailed at the polling station at the Hyderabad Islamic School in Dabeerpura where by-poll is taking place, when the AIMIM and Congress workers argued with each other over allegations of bogus voting. By deploying additional forces at the spot police dispersed both the groups and senior officials plunged into action to monitor the situation. Polling in 726 polling stations of 12 municipalities and 2 municipal corporations under Cyberabad police Commissionerate limits ended peacefully. Tension prevailed at Nizampet polling station when an argument occurred between the voters and the polling staff. The staff did not allow the voters who had failed to produce ID proof to exercise their franchise. Tension prevailed at the spot as the polling officials objected the voters who showed their ID proofs in cell phones. Tension prevailed at Manikonda Municipality when TRS and Congress party workers argued with one another at 17th ward on influencing the voters. Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar had reviewed the security and polling at Narsingi, Manikonda, Puppalaguda, Bandlaguda Jagir and advised several measures for the peaceful conduct of polling. He also visited the strong rooms where the ballot boxes will be kept and advised security measures to be taken.