Civic office fails to deposit deducted ESI amount
Contract workers stage protest at municipal office
Kagaznagar: Demanding immediate payment of ESI dues and access to medical facilities, the contract workers staged a protest at the Kagaznagar Municipal Office on Friday.
The workers alleged that municipal authorities have failed to provide basic medical benefits to those serving in various departments under contract. They complained that although amounts are being deducted from their salaries under the ESI scheme, the funds are not being remitted to the ESI Corporation, resulting in denial of medical treatment at ESI hospitals.
“When we approach the ESI hospital, officials say treatment cannot be provided as the municipality has not deposited our contributions,” the workers lamented.
They also expressed concern over the serious health condition of two municipal workers, stating that doctors have advised amputation of their legs to save their lives. The workers demanded that the pending ESI amounts be paid immediately and treatment arranged through the ESI hospital.
When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Rajender said that the two ailing workers are being shifted to Sanathnagar ESI Hospital for treatment.