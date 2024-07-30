Civil Supplies dept mired in rampant corruption

Wanaparthy: The Civil Supplies Department in Wanaparthy district has been embroiled in a scandal involving widespread corruption and mismanagement of rice stocks. Allegations have surfaced that officials are neglecting proper oversight while allocating government-procured rice to millers, leading to significant discrepancies and unlawful activities.

The Mehran Rice Mill in Ketepalli village, which was still under construction, received 191 ACK of paddy during the last Kharif and Rabi seasons. Despite the mill’s incomplete status, 43 ACKs of rice were reportedly received by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from this miller.

Questions arise on how the rice reached FCI without the operational mill, considering its capacity to mill 2 ACK of rice per day. By now, 110 ACKs of rice should have been milled, but only 42 ACKs, a mere 22% of the target, have been processed by MehroonAgro Industries.

Concerns were raised about the officials’ awareness of the mill’s operational status. Previous reports in The Hans India highlighted financial irregularities, including a mill in Chinnambai mandal leased for 12 lakhs and another in Panagal mandal purchased for four and a half crores. Allegations suggest favouritism and routine allocation of grains to select millers.

Further accusations include millers transferring grain from other mills and rice being sent directly to warehouses from mills that are reportedly non-functional.

Reports indicate that government-allocated rice is being sold, and cheaper rice from outside sources is being moved to warehouses.

Inspections revealed discrepancies in grain stocks at several mills, with officials allegedly accepting bribes to pass substandard rice.

Meanwhile, proposals have been sent to higher officials to allow rice movement to Shadnagar and Balanagar warehouses, despite available space in Malayapalli, Madanapuram, and Sooguru. There are claims that these permissions facilitate illegal activities.

The situation demands immediate attention from the district collector, Adarsh Surabhi, to ensure the integrity of the rice supply chain and prevent further losses.