Civil Supply DM Sheikh Irfan suspended

Wanaparthy : Civil Supply Managing Director DS Chauhan has issued orders suspending Sheikh Irfan, who was working as the Wanaparthy District Manager of Civil Supply Corporation.
Going into details, he was transferred from Wanaparthy to Mahabubnagar district on the complaint of BC Political JAC after he was previously working in Wanaparthy and is currently serving in Mahabubnagar district.
The officials who investigated the allegations of corruption and irregularities that came up while working in Wanaparthy suspended him.
It is reported that another employee from the same department is also likely to be suspended soon.
