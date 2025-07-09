CJI to deliver lecture on Constitution at OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University is proud to announce that Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, will deliver a prestigious lecture at the university on Saturday.

Justice Gavai will speak on the crucial theme, "Constitution of India: The Contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar," at 3:30 PM in the Tagore Auditorium. This highly anticipated event marks a significant moment for Osmania University, offering an unparalleled opportunity for the academic community and the public to engage deeply with the visionary legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar and the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution.

Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, on behalf of the Executive Council, faculty, staff, and students, expressed immense pride and extended a heartfelt invitation to all stakeholders to witness this momentous occasion. “We are incredibly privileged to host the Chief Justice of India,” stated Prof Kumar Molugaram. “His address will undoubtedly be a profound source of inspiration for faculty, non-teaching staff, scholars, legal professionals, and students, reinforcing the enduring values enshrined in our Constitution.”

On Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU) met with Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sujay Pal, and extended an invitation for him to attend an upcoming event as the guest of honour. During their meeting, the Vice-Chancellor explained the details of the event. Justice Sujay Pal responded positively to the invitation, confirming his attendance.