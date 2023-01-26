Clashes broke between MPP and Vice MPP over hoisting flag on Vikarabad

  • Menu
Clashes broke between leaders to hoist tricolor national flag in front of MPDO office in Doma mandal centre in Vikarabad.

Clashes broke between leaders to hoist tricolor national flag in front of MPDO office in Doma mandal centre in Vikarabad. The two leaders MPP and Vice MPP had an altercation over the hoisting of national president flag.

While MPP said that he would hoist the flag, Vice MPP argued that MPDO would unfurl the national flag, which led to a discussion.

Even after hoisting the national flag, the leaders had exchanged words without singing the national anthem.

