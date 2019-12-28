Class 9 girl dies after consuming pesticide in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: In a tragic incident, a class 9 student allegedly died after consuming pesticide in Tudukurthy village of Nagarkurnool district on Friday. According to sources, the deceased was identified as Anusha (13) studying in 9th standard in a local government school.

Upon noticing that the girl consumed pesticide, her parents immediately shifted her to Nagarkurnool district hospital for treatment, but she died while undergoing treatment. The reasons for extreme step were yet to be known. The parents and relatives were in shock over the incident.