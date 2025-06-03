Climbing for Survival: Villagers Risk Lives for a Sip of Water

Gadwal: In a distressing situation that underscores the ongoing challenges of rural water access, residents of Dharur village in Dharur Mandal are risking their lives just for a sip of drinking water. Due to a disruption in the Mission Bhagiratha water supply scheme, desperate villagers have resorted to climbing overhead water tanks and manually drawing water with buckets.

Water Crisis Forces Life-Threatening Measures

The malfunction or breakdown in the water distribution system has left the village without regular access to safe drinking water. In the absence of any alternate arrangements, local residents—men, women, and even the elderly—have been seen scaling the village's water tank to fetch whatever little water is stored at the top. The process is not only risky but potentially fatal, especially without safety infrastructure like ladders or guardrails.

Eyewitnesses report that multiple villagers are climbing up the tank daily with plastic containers and metal buckets, balancing themselves precariously to fill water for their families. This dangerous situation has become the new normal in Dharmuru as the summer heat intensifies and groundwater sources dry up.

Mission Bhagiratha Disruption Raises Questions

The Mission Bhagiratha initiative was launched with the goal of providing safe and sustainable drinking water to every household in Telangana. However, the current interruption in Dharur Mandal raises serious concerns about system maintenance, backup planning, and government oversight.

Villagers allege that despite several complaints to local officials, the issue has not been resolved. The absence of tankers or alternate water sources from the authorities has left them with no choice but to risk their lives daily.

Urgent Plea from the People

Local residents are now urging district authorities and officials overseeing the Mission Bhagiratha scheme to take immediate action to restore normal water supply. They fear that without timely intervention, the situation could lead to accidents, dehydration-related illnesses, or worse.

“Water is a basic necessity, not a luxury. We shouldn’t have to risk our lives just to drink a glass of it,” lamented one villager.