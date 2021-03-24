Closure Of Schools: Teachers to revert to online mode

Telangana: The State government's decision to close schools will have no impact on the attendance of teachers at schools and they will have to continue to attend, deliver and monitor the online classes.



According to the State School Education Department (SSED) officials, the reopening and closure of schools will not in any way be related to the attendance of the teachers. The schools were physically reopened on February 1. Before that date, the teachers were asked to ensure delivery and monitoring of the online classes. Hence, even now the same system and orders which were then in force would be in force.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has made an open-ended statement on the closure of schools without any mention of the examinations and other issues. The State government has been involving all the stakeholder departments before taking a final decision relating to education. This time also, the government seeked to have taken stock of the prevailing situation in the wake of the growing number of COVID cases in the State.

Particularly, it has to take a decision relating to the examinations of the students of Classes IX and X. As per the schedule announced, the examinations of Class X are to be held from May 17 and they conclude on May 26. The last working day of the current academic year also ends on the last day of the SSC examinations.

Meanwhile, Director of School Education A Sridevasena communicating the State government's decision on the closure of schools directed the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Officers to take necessary steps for the implementation of the same.