Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Clothes distributed to Christians at Goulikar function hall

Clothes distributed to Christians at Goulikar function hall
Highlights

New clothes were distributed to Christians in a programme held here at Goulikar function hall on Monday. The event was organised on account of...

Vikarabad: New clothes were distributed to Christians in a programme held here at Goulikar function hall on Monday. The event was organised on account of upcoming Christmas.

District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam, MLA Dr M Anand gave away cloths. DRO Mothilal, ZP Vice chairman Vijaykumar, deputy CEO of ZP Krishna and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top