Clothes distributed to Christians at Goulikar function hall
Highlights
New clothes were distributed to Christians in a programme held here at Goulikar function hall on Monday. The event was organised on account of...
Vikarabad: New clothes were distributed to Christians in a programme held here at Goulikar function hall on Monday. The event was organised on account of upcoming Christmas.
District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam, MLA Dr M Anand gave away cloths. DRO Mothilal, ZP Vice chairman Vijaykumar, deputy CEO of ZP Krishna and other officials were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT