CM A. Revanth Reddy Wishes People on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to the people, while paying tribute to the revered Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In his message, the Chief Minister acknowledged Guru Nanak’s teachings of Ek Onkar (One God), which speaks of equality, truth, and love. Guru Nanak’s guidance on the path of non-violence, truth, and love has inspired millions around the world, offering a timeless message for humanity.

The Chief Minister’s message highlighted Guru Nanak’s profound influence in spreading the values of unity and peace, urging the people to follow his principles of love and harmony. CM Revanth Reddy conveyed his warm wishes for a joyful Guru Parab (Guru Nanak’s birthday) and called upon the people to embrace the ideals of compassion and equality as taught by the great Guru.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Guru Parab, is celebrated by Sikhs and people of various faiths to honour the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, who is revered for promoting spiritual enlightenment, social equality, and the message of universal brotherhood.