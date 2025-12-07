  1. Home
News

CM aerial survey of Global Summit venue

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 7:37 AM IST
CM aerial survey of Global Summit venue
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the arrangements made at theTelangana RisingGlobal Summit at Future City. While returning to Hyderabad from Deverakonda, the Chief Minister, accompanied by ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, flew by chopper to the Future City and enquired the officials about the arrangements made for the power supply, security for VIPs, transportation and parking facilities at the venue.

