CM announces 35,000 new govt jobs by year-end

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made another significant announcement regarding government employment.

“Within the first two months of his administration, over 30,000 positions have already been filled. Now, we have decided to offer an additional 35,000 jobs by the end of this year “ Revanth Reddy announced.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the SI Passing Out Parade held at the Telangana Police Academy on Wednesday. He received the police honour guard and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly trained Sub-Inspectors (SIs), remarking that this event was a cherished memory not only for the officers but for him as well.

Reflecting on the journey since the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister acknowledged the widespread dissatisfaction among students, activists, and the public. However, he emphasized that after the establishment of his government, significant strides have been made to create employment opportunities for the unemployed. He also mentioned the reconstitution of the Telangana Public Service Commission, which has been actively filling vacancies.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about the growing influence of drugs in Telangana, noting that some individuals have fallen prey to addiction.

Stating that the State government is taking strict action against drugs and narcotics, Revanth Reddy expressed full confidence in the police force, urging them to tackle issues such as cybercrime and the drug menace with dedication.

“Being a police officer is not just a job; it’s an emotion, a responsibility,” he added.

In addition to addressing law enforcement issues, the Chief Minister spoke about the government’s efforts to boost investments in Telangana and support traditional occupations. He proudly mentioned that, for the first time in the nation’s history,`18,000 crore has been directly deposited into farmers’ accounts to support agricultural development.

Speaking about the illegal encroachments, Revanth Reddy firmly stated that there would be no leniency for those who have encroached upon lakes.

Stating that the HYDRA has been established with the sole purpose of reclaiming encroached lakes, the Chief Minister warned that irrespective of the status or power of the individuals involved, illegal constructions around lakes will be demolished.

He urged the encroachers to vacate the areas voluntarily, hand them over to the irrigation department, or face immediate demolition.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that his administration is determined to clear all illegal constructions, including those in Full Tank Level (FTL) zones, buffer zones, and nalas (drainage channels). “Even if you go to the courts, we will fight there as well. We will remove your encroachments,” he asserted.

Further, Revanth Reddy spoke about his plan to cleanse the Musi River with the assistance of the central government, removing encroachments and developing the riverfront. He promised business opportunities for the underprivileged along the riverfront.

Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender stressed the importance of police officers not only responding to crimes, but also working to prevent them. He emphasized the need for constant technological updates and teamwork.

A total of 547 Sub-Inspectors participated in the passing-out parade at the Telangana Police Academy, which included 145 female and 402 male officers. (NSS)