CM assures Yadavs of greater political representation

Hyderabad: Reassuring that the Yadavs will be getting increased political representation Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the number of seats allocated to the community will be augmented in the future elections. He said that the Sadar festival, which reflects the tradition and culture of Yadavs, will be celebrated officially starting next year. Addressing the Sadar sammelanam organised at NTR stadium, Revanth Reddy sought the community’s complete support for the Musi project, citing the river historically remained a lifeline for the livestock that grazed on the lush vegetation before the river turned polluted. While emphasising that the ‘Sadar’ represented the ‘Khadar’ of the community, the CM, while instructing the officials to organise the festivities, officially proclaimed that this tradition, which deeply connected Yadavs, will be observed officially in 2025. “The Yadavs, who regard the livestock on par with divinity, used to take their livestock out to graze at the Musi. It has been a practice since the days of Quli Qutb Shah and later Nizams, and historically they continued the tradition of cultivating fodder in the catchment area. Nothing can stop the Musi rejuvenation if they come along, and the entire Yadav community stands for it,” he highlighted.

While underlining the Congress's support for the Yadav’s, the Chief Minister said that M Anil Kumar Yadav’s elevation to Rajya Sabha reflects the Congress's commitment to provide proper representation to the community in governance. He said that the party will increase the number of seats from Corporator to Parliament level. “Had Anjan won in the Assembly polls, he would have been a minister while representing the Yadavs. Time has come for the Yadavs to draw inspiration from Sri Krishna, who stood for dharma in Kurukshetra,” he said.

The annual Sadar festival of the Yadava community was held in a grand way, where the community members came along with their specially raised buffaloes for taking part in the annual competition. During the festivity, the CM also took part, on the insistence of Anil Kumar Yadav.