CM Attends Kotideepotsavam on Kartika Purnima

Hyderabad : The city of Hyderabad witnessed a grand celebration of Kotideepotsavam, a significant festival that marks the lighting of a hundred thousand lamps, under the aegis of NTV and Bhakti TV. The event, which took place at the NTR Ground, saw thousands of devotees gathering to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima, a day of spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar.

Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, graced the event as the chief guest, offering prayers and lighting lamps to mark the festival. Addressing the large gathering, Reddy spoke about the importance of Kartika Purnima in promoting spiritual well-being and communal harmony. He emphasized the cultural and religious significance of such celebrations in strengthening the bond between people from all walks of life.

The Kotideepotsavam, a festival known for its spectacular display of lights, saw an incredible spectacle as the NTR Ground was illuminated by thousands of oil lamps, creating a mesmerizing sight that captivated the attendees. Devotees participated in various rituals, offering prayers and seeking blessings for prosperity and peace.

The event, organized with meticulous planning by NTV and Bhakti TV, also featured cultural performances, devotional songs, and traditional rituals that resonated with the essence of the occasion. The atmosphere was filled with reverence and devotion, making it a memorable evening for everyone in attendance.

Revanth Reddy's participation in the event reflects the government's support for such religious and cultural initiatives that foster unity and promote a sense of community. His presence at the Kotideepotsavam served to inspire faith, hope, and a deeper connection to tradition among the people of Hyderabad.

The successful organization of the Kotideepotsavam highlighted the growing importance of such cultural events in the state's calendar, drawing attention to the state's rich heritage and fostering a deeper sense of spirituality among its citizens.