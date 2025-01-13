CM calls for unified efforts to boost Telangana growth

Hyderabad: Ata gathering reminiscent of an Alai Balai, leaders from three prominent political parties — Congress, BJP and BRS — joined the Governors of Har-yana and Odisha in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The event was held to mark the release of UNIKA, the autobiography of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to all leaders present at the event to support his government's efforts in advancing Telangana's development. Acknowledging the diverse goals and ideologies of different parties, Re-vanth Reddy emphasized the importance of unity for the progress of the state. "My appeal to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS leader Vinod Kumar is to cooperate with the government for Telangana's devel-opment," he stated.

The CM said he harbours no personal differences with any leader and ex-pressed his willingness to meet with anyone to seek cooperation and suggestions for state's growth. He urged the Union Minister to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the proposed Regional Ring Rail, projects crucial for transforming Hyderabad into a global city. He also requested support for various infrastructure projects, including the second phase of the Hyder-abad Metro Rail.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy sought the Union government's assistance in allotting a dry port in the state and expediting the completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory. Stressing that Telangana is not in compe-tition with Amaravati but with global cities, he remarked, "Let us com-pete with cities like New York and Tokyo. To achieve this, we need ap-provals for expanding Hyderabad's Metro Rail."

The Chief Minister pointed out that Prime Minister Modi has been coop-erative with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government in developing its met-ro rail network and has approved similar projects for Bengaluru. He ex-pressed optimism that the Union Cabinet would approve the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail in its upcoming meeting. Revanth Reddy also voiced concerns over the declining relevance of uni-versities, emphasizing the need for student engagement in campus poli-tics, recalling their significant role in the Telangana statehood movement. He attributed the rising trend of political defections to the absence of ideological commitment and stressed that students grounded in party ideologies are more likely to remain loyal to political organizations. "Re-viving ideological student politics is the need of the hour," he asserted.