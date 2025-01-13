Live
- Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
- MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar
- Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy
- PURE EV expands footprint in state
- Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
- Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
- Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth
- ‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post
- Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU
- CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Just In
CM condoles death of former MP Manda Jagannadham
Highlights
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of former MP Manda Jagannadham. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of former MP Manda Jagannadham. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The CM said that Jagannadham's role as the Lok Sabha MP of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha, social activist and a Telangana activist are commendable. Revanth Reddy said that the senior Telangana leader played an active role in the formation of separate Telangana. Jagannadham's death is an irreparable loss for Telangana, the CM said conveying his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.
Next Story