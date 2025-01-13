CM condoles death of former MP Manda Jagannadham

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of former MP Manda Jagannadham. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The CM said that Jagannadham's role as the Lok Sabha MP of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha, social activist and a Telangana activist are commendable. Revanth Reddy said that the senior Telangana leader played an active role in the formation of separate Telangana. Jagannadham's death is an irreparable loss for Telangana, the CM said conveying his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.