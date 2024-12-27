CM Cup 2024: Telangana Gears Up for State-Level Sports Fest

Gadwal: "All Set for CM Cup 2024 State-Level Sports Competitions"

Competitions Scheduled from December 27 to January 2

The Telangana government is all set to host the prestigious CM Cup 2024 State-Level Sports Competitions with the goal of strengthening rural sports, identifying hidden talent, and nurturing athletes from villages into global champions.

This unique event, being conducted for the first time from the grassroots level, has completed village-level, mandal-level, and district-level competitions. The state-level competitions will take place from December 27 to January 2 in a festive atmosphere.

Games Management System:

Advanced technology is being utilized to streamline the participation of over two lakh athletes, ensuring smooth management and efficient delivery of services.

Modern Facilities for Athletes:

Telangana Sports Authority is committed to providing modern technological amenities and creating a sports environment that inspires future generations.

Inclusive Participation:

A notable feature of this CM Cup is the inclusion of Para-Sports competitions, ensuring no athlete is left out and emphasizing inclusivity.

The Telangana Sports Authority has meticulously completed all arrangements to ensure participants face no difficulties. The event is being conducted as a grand endeavor with the collaboration of sports associations, PETs, physical directors, voluntary organizations, and numerous sports enthusiasts across the state.

The CM Cup 2024 aims to serve as a beacon for aspiring athletes and a celebration of Telangana's rich sporting spirit.