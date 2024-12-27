CM Cup: Three-day State-level judo competitions begin today

Karimnagar: The Telangana State Sports Authority, the district Sports department and the Olympic Association are conducting the CM Cup 2024 State-level judo competitions for three days from Dec 27(Friday) at the Regional Sports School in Karimnagar, District Sports Officer V Srinivas Goud informed.

Players, coaches, managers and referees from 33 districts will take part in the event. Around 594 players will attend while 132 coaches, managers and 20 referees and around 800 athletes will participate in the state competitions.

Srinivas Goud, State Judo Association general secretary Gasireddy Janardhan Reddy, head of Maneru Educational Institutions, State Judo Association vice president Kadari Anantha Reddy, and District Olympic Association vice president Tummala Ramesh Reddy inspected the arrangements for the competitions at the sports school in Karimnagar on Thursday. .

Starting from the mat arena where judo matches are held, the sportsmen’s accommodation, dining hall etc. were inspected. Later, they said that the CM Cup State Level Judo Competitions are being organised with the cooperation of all. All the arrangements related to the competitions have been completed in the sports school to avoid any inconvenience to the athletes.

Two courts have been prepared for the matches. Separate accommodation has been arranged for boys and girls.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium at 11 am on Friday and the closing ceremony will be held at the sports school on Dec 29 in the afternoon. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, public representatives and high officials will attend the opening and closing ceremonies.

Telangana Olympic Association members Silveri Mahender, sports school coaches, Pawan, Sairam Yadav, Shyam, Sunny Babu, Vikram and others participated.