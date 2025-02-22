CM dares KCR, Kishan for open debate on governance

Narayanpet: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has challenged the leaders of the BRS and BJP to an open debate on the governance of their respective parties—Congress' one-year rule, BRS' 10-year rule in Telangana, and BJP's 10-year rule at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet on Friday, the Chief Minister declared that he would not seek votes in villages that do not have Indiramma Houses and demanded that the BRS also seek votes only in villages with double-bedroom houses.

The Chief Minister announced that his government has plans to construct five lakh Indiramma houses across the state, with 3,500 houses in every Assembly constituency. He emphasised, “Wherever there are no Indiramma houses, we will not seek votes in the local body elections. We will ask for votes only where we have built Indiramma houses. Similarly, the BRS should seek votes only in villages with double-bedroom houses.” Revanth Reddy dared BJP leaders Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to debate governance records. “Decide on the date and venue, and I will come with Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha. If we lose, I will rub my nose to the ground,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on BRS supremo KCR, ridiculing his recent remarks about the Congress government. “KCR says our governance is not good and threatens to hit hard. But what will he hit? A full or a half?” he remarked, making a gesture with his forearm. He further accused KCR of failing to address issues within his own family. “If he wants to hit someone, he should hit his son for indulging in drug parties, his daughter for tarnishing the state's image with the liquor scam, or his nephew for siphoning off crores through irrigation projects,” Revanth Reddy alleged.

The CM also accused KCR of obstructing industrial development in Lagacharla, which he claimed was intended to generate hundreds of employment opportunities.

Revanth Reddy criticised KCR for neglecting Mahbubnagar during his tenure and then blaming the Congress for inaction. Addressing the women in the crowd, he asked, “Are you not receiving gas cylinders for Rs 500? Are you not enjoying free bus travel?”

He listed several Congress government achievements, including loan waiver worth Rs 21,000 crore, Rythu Bharosa scheme providing Rs 7,500 per farmer, employment opportunities for 55,000 youth.

The CM also spoke about past leaders who had failed to uplift Palamuru. He recalled that KCR had promised to adopt Palamuru but did not complete the pending projects in the district. Revanth Reddy noted that the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal project was originally proposed by former MLA Chittem Narsa Reddy but was ignored due to political grudges.

Revanth accused KCR and Harish Rao of being responsible for the Potireddypadu Head Regulator issue, which was introduced during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure when TRS was part of the government. He also claimed that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to Pragathi Bhavan, where plans were made for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation S.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that the Congress government has taken pioneering steps, including conducting a caste survey that has inspired other states. He mocked the BRS party for its decline, saying, “BRS lost power in 2023, lost deposits in 2024, and now they can’t even find candidates for Council polls.”

He assured the public that the Congress government is committed to fulfilling all its promises over the next five years. “This government is here for five years, and it is our responsibility to deliver on our commitments,” he added.