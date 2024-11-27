CM directs Collectors to expedite paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the district Collectors and other officials to complete paddy procurement at the procurement centres fast and ensure the farmers do not face any difficulties.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday. He said that paddy procurement and payments are being done properly like never before. Fine and coarse paddy varieties will be procured separately, and payments will also be made immediately to the farmers. Bonuses for fine paddy will be provided.

The CM asked the officials to provide all kinds of basic facilities to the farmers at the procurement centres without facing any difficulties.

The in-charge ministers and in-charge officers assigned to the erstwhile joint districts have been asked to visit the centres and

monitor the paddy procurement closely. He also instructed the officials to submit a report on paddy procurement every day and ensure the availability of lorries for the transport of paddy to the rice mills.

“We are going to celebrate the farmer festival in Mahabubnagar on November 30. We are also organising an exhibition of agriculture and allied sectors in Mahabubnagar on November 28, 29, and 30. Farmer awareness programmes with modern methods, mechanisation, and model farmers in the agricultural sector will also be part of the exhibition," said Revanth Reddy. He added that all the Collectors should coordinate to make the farmers' festival a big success on November 30.

The CM ordered the Collectors to take strict action against the millers who indulge in irregularities and appoint additional staff at the purchase centres to speed up the paddy procurement.