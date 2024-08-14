CM ensures full medical support for injured Gurukul student

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has come to the aid of Gurukul student K Kartika, who fell from the school building and sustained serious injuries. He directed the officials of the CMO to provide medical treatment at the government’s expense to the injured student. Following the CM’s instructions, doctors performed an operation on Kartika at NIMS in Hyderabad, and she is currently in recovery.

Kartika, a 9th-grade student at Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul School in Mulugu district, accidentally fell from the third floor on August 9, sustaining serious injuries to her waist. She was initially taken to Warangal MGM Hospital and later transferred to NIMS for advanced treatment.

Neurosurgeon Assistant Professor Dr Tirumal and team performed an operation on Karthika on Tuesday. Doctors reported that she is recovering in the ICU, and the state government will cover all medical expenses.